ATHENS — Few coaches display the level of involvement Georgia football coach Kirby Smart exudes while patrolling the game day sidelines.

Smart keeps his headset on over his visor, seemingly constantly engaged with coaches in the booth when he’s not directing action on the field of coaching up a player.

There’s a method and a plan to all of it, of course, with the Bulldogs’ two-time defending coaching staff as finely calibrated as any in the nation.

Read more at DawgNation.com.