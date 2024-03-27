Kirby Smart shares how Ellis Robinson, KJ Bolden could make Georgia ‘much better’

ATHENS — Understandably, there’s a lot of attention on KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson this spring.

The two were Georgia’s highest-rated defensive back signees in the 2024 signing class. The Bulldogs have openings at corner, where Ellis was the nation’s highest-ranked cornerback prospect, and safety, where Bolden was the top-ranked safety in the country.

With all that excitement you can understand why head coach Kirby Smart would prefer to slow the hype train and take a long view as it pertains to their development.

“They’re first spring players,” Smart said. “They’re talented players and everything they were advertised to be in terms of being good football players. They’re both instinctive, they learn well, they both have toughness, I think both of them will contribute on special teams because they can run, hit, tackle. I’m excited about those guys.

Read more at DawgNation.com