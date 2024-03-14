Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on first Georgia spring practice of 2024

ATHENS — The Georgia football team took the practice field for the first time in 2024 on Tuesday, as the team began spring practice.

There was plenty of newness in Athens, as the Bulldogs welcomed 28 scholarship newcomers to go along with four new assistant coaches.

But head coach Kirby Smart gave an evergreen statement when it came to how he thought the first practice of the year went.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Smart said at Georgia’s pro day. “We’ll get to work on that day. It’s just step by step, day by day. Don’t put one foot too far ahead of the other.”

