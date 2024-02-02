Kirby Smart shares hilarious story about first getting hired by Nick Saban

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has told many a stories about working with Nick Saban and how the legendary coach helped him over the years.

Smart first worked with Saban while at LSU before also working with him with the Miami Dolphins and famously the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And in a recent story by ESPN’s Chris Low and Harry Lyles Jr., Smart shared some new details on his first interview with Saban.

Smart had been told former LSU coach Lance Thompson that working with Saban was akin to dog years. One year felt more like seven.

So when Smart went over to Saban’s house during an interview, the young, over-confident coach let it slip that someone had said working for Saban was that draining.

“I was comfortable and feeling good about the way it was going, and I just say, ‘I don’t get it. People say working here is like dog years.’ I don’t know why in the hell I said that. Just dumb,” Smart said.

Needless to say, Saban was not happy that stories were being told out of school. Will Muschamp, a long-time friend of Smart’s and a current Georgia analyst, relayed to Smart that Saban was not happy about the dog years comment. Muschamp was Saban’s defensive coordinator at the time.

