The SEC announced a new uniform injury reporting policy on Thursday.

SEC schools, for conference games only, will have to submit availability reports three days before each conference game, with an update each day as well as a final report 90 minutes before kickoff.

Athletes will be given designations of as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for their next game.

On game day, the available designations will be available, game-time decision, or out.

