Kirby Smart responds to Mark Stoops’ NIL comments: ‘I’m not biting on that’

ATHENS — Georgia does not play Kentucky this week, but head coach Kirby Smart was still answering questions about the Wildcats following some explosive comments made by Mark Stoops on Monday.

The Kentucky head coach brought up Georgia on his Monday night radio show when discussing the need for the Wildcats to be more aggressive on the NIL front.

“Fans have that right,” I give it to them. I just encourage them to donate more, because that’s what those dudes are doing. I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days. We could use some help.”

Stoops later brought up Georgia’s roster once again.

“That’s what they look like, you know what I mean, when you have 85 of them,” Stoops said. “I encourage anybody that’s disgruntled to pony up some more.”

Smart was asked about Stoops’ comment following Tuesday’s practice. The Georgia head coach was diplomatic in response to Stoops.

“No reaction. It’s much to do about nothing,” Smart said. “I think Mark is trying to garner interest for money from his fanbase for his collective and we’re all trying to do the same in terms of trying to get money for the collective. Mark and I talked about NIL pregame, and we talked about it in our meeting. I’m not biting on that.”

