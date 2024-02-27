Kirby Smart releases official statement on hiring of James Coley, Josh Crawford

ATHENS — Georgia football has made it official, as it announced that James Coley would be the new wide receivers coach and Josh Crawford would be the new running backs coach. Crawford also has the title of run game coordinator.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his first thoughts on the hire in an official statement put out by the school.

“We are excited to have Coley and his family back in Athens,” Smart said. “He is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men. His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition. As for Josh, I’ve had the pleasure of observing his career unfold over the years and have been consistently impressed. His hard work and the significant impact he’s had coaching football in our state have earned him this opportunity.”

This will not be Coley’s first time in Athens. He previously worked at Georgia from 2016 through 2019, first as the wide receivers coach before ultimately becoming the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

