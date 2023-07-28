College

Kirby Smart ready to turn up heat on Georgia QB competition, see who goes ‘full metal jacket’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — The Georgia quarterback position ultimately comes down to one thing: Trust.

Kirby Smart expounded on that very thing while conducting his rounds of interviews at SEC Media Days last week in Nashville, from the ballroom stage to the SEC Network side sets and then Radio Row.

“Decision making,” Smart said, asked on Atlanta’s 680 A.M. what he needs to see to determine his starting quarterback. “Good decisions, smart with the ball and what you do on third down.”

Rising fourth-year QB Carson Beck would seem to be in the drivers’ seat to win the job, as he has a great deal more game action experience than Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton, and he received the opening first-team reps in the spring game.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!