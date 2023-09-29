Kirby Smart ready for Georgia identity to emerge after spurts ‘all over the place’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart can understand why there are questions about Georgia football at this stage of the season, and he’s ready to get some answers on Saturday.

Smart kept it real when asked what he thinks teams see when they turn on the tape of the 2023 version of the Bulldogs.

“It’s all over the place right now, we have not put a complete game together,” Smart said on his coaches’ show on Thursday night.

“They see spurts of, ‘Wow those guys are athletic and they execute, they all know what they are doing,’ (and) then there’s spurts of, ‘well, they are vulnerable there.’

“So you get a little bit of everything when you watch that tape.”

Smart said he wants to see what his No. 1-ranked Georgia team is made of when they travel to Auburn for a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

“I’m looking for an opportunity for us to play on the road,” Smart said, as his Bulldogs have run up a 4-0 mark playing games in Sanford Stadium.

“You create more of your identity when you have adverse situations, and I would say we’re going into an adverse situation, so we’ll have a chance to create some identity,” he said.

