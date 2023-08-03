College

Kirby Smart opens eighth season as head coach pushing harder than ever, understands 3-peat challenge

Kirby Smart SEC Championship Game confetti (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The opening fall camp morning practice was a departure from the norm, leading to cooler temperatures to work in.

It turned out not to matter, as Kirby Smart took it upon himself to bring the heat.

Smart, opening his eighth season as the Georgia football head coach, patrolled the practice field with his tongue as sharp as ever.

“All that s*** you talk about the heat, it’s 66 degrees out here and your dying,” Smart said, taking note of players having hands on their hips before prodding his two-time defending national championship program to pick up the pace.

