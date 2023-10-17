Kirby Smart offers his first thoughts on Brock Bowers after surgery: ‘He’s a warrior’

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered up his first public thoughts on star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

The junior had tightrope surgery on Monday after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the team’s win over Vanderbilt. Bowers leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

“To get back healthy, you need to get back on that ankle as quickly as you can,” Smart said. The key is we are trying to get him back healthy. There is no timeline on it. I don’t think you can put a timeline on it.”

Smart did not offer up a timeline on a possible return for Bowers. He is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks with the injury.

Smart added that Bowers is in great spirits and wanted to get the surgery done as soon as possible.

“He’s a warrior and he’ll handle it the right way.”

On the optimistic side, Bowers could possibly return for Georgia’s game against Missouri. There is also a scenario where he does not return until the College Football Playoff, in the event that Georgia makes it to that point of the season.

At the tight end position, Georgia will lean more on sophomore Oscar Delp. Through 6 games, Delp has hauled in 13 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s played in every game so far this season and has been an integral piece of the offense.

This is not the first time Delp has been called upon to step up for an injured Georgia tight end. Delp’s first significant action came against Ohio State last season when Darnell Washington left the game with an ankle injury.

Delp earned praise from Todd Hartley after the performance.

“When it mattered the most when Darnell came out in the semifinal game he was able to go in there and perform at a high-level,” Hartley said in August. “Even from that point though, even from the Ohio State game, the growth he’s had from spring to summer to now has been exponential. I’m very proud of how hard he’s worked.”

