Kirby Smart notes improvements for Warren Brinson, unsure of Ladd McConkey, Rara Thomas status

ATHENS — Georgia football completed its second practice of the week on Tuesday as the Bulldogs continue to prepare for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

As things stand, Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on a handful of players who have been battling injury of late.

At the wide receiver position, Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas are dealing with ankle and foot injuries respectively. Both left the Tennessee game with their respective injuries.

Not much. Ladd is still recovering. Trying to do more. We’ll find out more tomorrow and Thursday,” Smart said of McConkey.

As for Thomas, Smart was less optimistic.

“We’ve been keeping the weight and pressure off it,” Smart said. “Hoping to keep him back as well, we’ll see.”

On the offensive line, Tate Ratledge is dealing with a knee injury. Smart said on Monday there was no structural damage in Ratledge’s knee. Ratledge was moving around at practice on Tuesday but he was not able to take practice reps.

“He banged knees like we thought. He’s sore, yesterday. Is sore today, limping around,” Smart said on Monday. “No structural damage, which is good. Will be just a timetable for how long it takes to turn around.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia is also dealing with injuries at all three levels of the defense. Warren Brinson missed the game with a calf injury that flared up against Ole Miss.

“Warren took some reps today, I thought he looked better today,” Smart said.

Read more at DawgNation.