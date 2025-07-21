Kirby Smart: No secret to Georgia success, how Dawgs aim to stay on top

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart knew the circus was coming to the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Georgia head coach wanted no part of it.

Smart’s SEC Media Days presentation distinctly focused on maintaining an organizational mindset that has led Georgia into seven of the past eight SEC Championship Games, including last year’s 22-19 overtime triumph over the high-dollar Texas program.

Smart repeated his offseason buzzphrase — “fire, passion and energy” — several times, a reminder to his now-paid UGA players that hard work is at the core of success.

