Kirby Smart knows tampering and the transfer portal aren’t slowing down: ‘I think kids get confused’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t have any hard evidence there is any tampering when it comes to college football.

He simply doesn’t have the means to produce proof.

“I don’t have a phone tap on anyone’s phone,” Smart said. “I don’t have a wire. I am not the feds. I don’t know. I can only tell you that when kids come in to see me, they have a plan. They either did some pre-planning or something occurred. It is really almost impossible to navigate, monitor or police.”

At a place like Georgia, the transfer portal always looms large. With so many talented players on the roster and only a finite level of snaps available, Smart recognizes how easy it is for his players to get a wandering eye.

And he knows his fellow coaches well enough to know they’d love nothing more than to nab a talented player from his roster. All 18 scholarship Georgia players that left via the transfer portal in the most recent window ended up at other Power 5 schools.

