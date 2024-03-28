College

Kirby Smart knows tampering and the transfer portal aren’t slowing down: ‘I think kids get confused’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t have any hard evidence there is any tampering when it comes to college football.

He simply doesn’t have the means to produce proof.

“I don’t have a phone tap on anyone’s phone,” Smart said. “I don’t have a wire. I am not the feds. I don’t know. I can only tell you that when kids come in to see me, they have a plan. They either did some pre-planning or something occurred. It is really almost impossible to navigate, monitor or police.”

At a place like Georgia, the transfer portal always looms large. With so many talented players on the roster and only a finite level of snaps available, Smart recognizes how easy it is for his players to get a wandering eye.

And he knows his fellow coaches well enough to know they’d love nothing more than to nab a talented player from his roster. All 18 scholarship Georgia players that left via the transfer portal in the most recent window ended up at other Power 5 schools.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!