Kirby Smart knows criticism of Carson Beck is nothing new when it comes to Georgia quarterback play

ATHENS — Carson Beck had to wait nearly four years to make his first career start at Georgia.

He didn’t have to wait long to find out what life is like as Georgia’s starting quarterback. The public pressure and scrutiny that comes with being Georgia’s starting quarterback showed up in full force following Georgia’s first game.

Beck was solid in his starting debut. He did not turn the ball over and threw for 294 yards before being pulled in the third quarter. You wouldn’t know based on social media or some of the questions Beck faced in post-game, but Georgia was up 31-0 at the time of his exit.

When head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Beck on Monday, the coach simply shook his head.

