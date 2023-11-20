Kirby Smart insight into Georgia drive for 3-peat, historical run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart took a place in history Saturday night that will likely never be replicated.

Smart, in an era of college football parity never seen before, led Georgia on the most dominant SEC run in the 32-year history of the league’s divisional play, which wraps up next week.

The Bulldogs head coach said there would be time to reflect later, but first one must acknowledge not even SEC kings Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier could piece together three 8-0 league marks in a row — much less match the 28-game win streak Smart and his program are on.

UGA, it’s worth noting, has won 24 of the 28 games in the streak by double-digits.

Georgia’s 38-10 win over Tennessee in Neyland Stadium also made Smart 20-0 in opposing SEC East Division stadiums. The Florida game is played at a “neutral” site.

Here are three key things Smart said about his football program and its success the season:

The culture

Smart took note of the closer relationships the players were building during the Covid season, and UGA has continued to work on its “connectedness” to the extent of allocating valuable team time toward it.

“We spend a lot of time in the offseason building our roster, and I’m not talking about portal kids or recruiting kids,” Smart said. “I’m talking about take what we got and make what we got better than what they got.

“I really believe our culture is our difference. Everybody will say it’s players. I just don’t think that it’s just players. We’ve got really good players. But I think there’s a lot to our culture that the kids buy into, and they stay level-headed. "

