Kirby Smart impressed by progress of freshman Damon Wilson: ‘He’s worked so hard’

ATHENS — Compared to past seasons, Georgia’s 2023 signing class has yet to have someone really pop in the way Brock Bowers did in 2021 or Malaki Starks did a season ago.

It speaks in part to how deep this Georgia team is. The Bulldogs still signed the No. 2 overall class last cycle with four players earning 5-star status.

And as Georgia enters Saturday’s rivalry game against Florida, a few of those talented freshmen could be turning the corner.

Freshman offensive tackle Monroe Freeling could be starting in place of the injured Amairus Mims and Xavier Truss. After a shaky start to his career, kicker Peyton Woodring has connected on 12 of his 15 field goal attempts to this point.

“Damon’s younger and has shown great promise,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, he’s a player that has ascended in the last 2-3 weeks in our eyes because he’s worked so hard. I mean, he’s down there on the scout team, and they’re coming in every day being like, ‘Dude, Damon is playing so hard down there.’ He’s giving so much effort, and he’s given us a great look.”

Wilson found himself on the field in the first quarter of Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt. While he might be overshadowed by the progress of 5-star sophomore Marvin Jones Jr., it’s still an encouraging sign for Wilson’s development that the coaching staff trusts him enough to play him in the first quarter of an SEC game.

Wilson was Georgia’s highest-rated signee in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs beat out Ohio State to land the No. 20 overall player in the class.

Perhaps most encouraging for Wilson’s development is that his best work is coming as a member of the scout team. Not every player reacts well when being given that assignment but Wilson’s effort level has helped him continue to grow as a freshman.

Read more at DawgNation.com