Kirby Smart: ‘I want more than relevance, I want dominance’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s goals will not change, even as the transfer portal and expanded playoffs modify the makeup of college football.

“We’ve been relevant every year but that first one,” Smart said in the exclusive, private interview he granted to ESPN.

“But I want more than relevance, I want dominance, and we’ve been more dominant in the last three years.”

Fact is, Georgia hasn’t lost a regular-season game the past three seasons and won two national championships in that span.

The 2021 Bulldogs will be remembered as one of the most dominant teams in college football history, particularly the first half of that season before an injury sidelined the starting quarterback, and a suspension derailed the career of a first-round NFL linebacker.

