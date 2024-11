ATHENS — Over the years, the freshman wall has often been mentioned as an idea as to why some young players struggle to play at a consistent level in their first season.

Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle seems to have cleared that wall.

Tuggle had 2 receptions for 25 yards in the win over Tennessee.

Those stats may seem meager but consider that Tuggle had played in only 3 games prior to Saturday and had just a single catch for 9 yards on the season.

