Kirby Smart has elevated Georgia football to ‘Pass-Fail’ championship status

ATHENS — Georgia football has reached the elite level of becoming a “Pass-Fail” program, and that’s good news and bad news.

On the one hand, the Bulldogs’ relatively light schedule has and will be picked on by rival fanbases who finally see an opening.

After all, there wasn’t much to say about Georgia’s schedule the past two seasons when it opened with Clemson and Oregon, and there wouldn’t have been this year had the league not canceled UGA’s road trip to Oklahoma.

But as SEC and ESPN anchor Peter Burns points out, the Bulldogs are past being judged on their regular season.

“Georgia has reached such a high echelon, they’re not looked at on their regular season success,” Burns told DawgNation during his appearance Monday night on the Ingles On the Beat show.

