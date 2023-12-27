College

Kirby Smart handling portal challenges, ‘not been a big issue or problem for us’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

MIAMI, Fla. — Kirby Smart is all about efficiency, offensively and defensively on the field, and with his time allotment off of it.

That’s why the eighth-year Georgia head coach spends his time figuring out how to maximize rule changes rather than complain about them.

Smart, whose 12-1 Bulldogs arrived in Miami for Orange Bowl prep on Tuesday, shrugged off challenges of having an open portal transfer window amidst the bowl season.

“We’ve been dealing with that how many years has it been like that, .. three or four?” Smart said, asked at the Miami airport if the timing of the portal window is problematic.

“They shrunk it some this year, reduced the number of days. I don’t think they got what they wanted to get out of that.”

5 things from Kirby Smart upon team arrival in Miami

Smart has taken the approach that the transfer portal is a “good thing,” noting it presents opportunities for players who might not otherwise get them.

It also has provided Georgia with an opportunity to land impact players at need positions, such as dynamic Florida transfer tailback Trevor Etienne.

First things first, the Bulldogs have some business to finish at 4 p.m. on Saturday against undefeated Florida State.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!