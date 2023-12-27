Kirby Smart handling portal challenges, ‘not been a big issue or problem for us’

MIAMI, Fla. — Kirby Smart is all about efficiency, offensively and defensively on the field, and with his time allotment off of it.

That’s why the eighth-year Georgia head coach spends his time figuring out how to maximize rule changes rather than complain about them.

Smart, whose 12-1 Bulldogs arrived in Miami for Orange Bowl prep on Tuesday, shrugged off challenges of having an open portal transfer window amidst the bowl season.

“We’ve been dealing with that how many years has it been like that, .. three or four?” Smart said, asked at the Miami airport if the timing of the portal window is problematic.

“They shrunk it some this year, reduced the number of days. I don’t think they got what they wanted to get out of that.”

Smart has taken the approach that the transfer portal is a “good thing,” noting it presents opportunities for players who might not otherwise get them.

It also has provided Georgia with an opportunity to land impact players at need positions, such as dynamic Florida transfer tailback Trevor Etienne.

First things first, the Bulldogs have some business to finish at 4 p.m. on Saturday against undefeated Florida State.

