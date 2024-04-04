Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on how NIL does and doesn’t impact quarterback recruiting for Georgia

ATHENS — At the moment, Georgia does not have a quarterback commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

That could change by the end of the day, as 4-star quarterback Matt Zollers is set to announce his commitment at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. He is set to decide between Georgia, Missouri, Penn State and Pittsburgh, with the SEC schools being the believed front-runners for his services.

Traditionally, if Georgia will land a quarterback in the recruiting cycle, it has had one by now. Carson Beck committed to Georgia in early March prior to his senior season of high school. Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff committed in January prior to their senior seasons, both of which came after flipping their respective commitments from other schools.

Ryan Puglisi, Georgia’s current freshman quarterback, picked and stuck with Georgia in October of his junior year of high school.

