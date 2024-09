ATHENS — Jalen Milroe gave Georgia a lot of problems last year.

And in the time since that game, Georgia’s head coach believes Milroe has only gotten better.

“It’s a considerable jump as a just natural pocket passer,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday.

“You see him make more throws now that are like rhythm throws, on-time throws, RPO throws. You could tell he’s become more comfortable with those things.”

