Kirby Smart: Georgia won’t rush QB rotation decisions, ‘More important to get it right’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart is not going to rush into settling the Georgia football quarterback situation.

“It’s way more important to get it right, which I don’t know that we’ve always done, than it is to do it fast,” Smart said on Tuesday morning at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in an exclusive interview session with UGA beat writers.

“I can’t put a timetable on that or a volume of plays.”

Smart reflected that quarterback competitions aren’t always the easiest to manage.

“Looking back, you could make the case, why didn’t Stetson (Bennett) get more reps, for two years, really,” Smart said. “Why he didn’t get more upon his return, maybe we didn’t manage that right, but we certainly didn’t rush into it.”

Bennett has moved on to the NFL, leaving Carson Beck as the most experienced returning quarterback on the roster, with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton pushing.

