Kirby Smart: Georgia offensive plan in place, no holding back ‘shots and play-action’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated Georgia football will not be holding back against Ball State on Saturday, any more than the Bulldogs held back against UT-Martin.

“We approach every game the same,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference, when asked if UGA might take a more aggressive approach with the pass game now that Carson Beck has one start under his belt.

“Maybe that’s a misnomer, people think you hold things back offensively, defensively or special teams,” Smart said. “We don’t hold anything back because we don’t know that we’ll be able to hold things back.”

