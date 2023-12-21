Kirby Smart: Georgia might add another quarterback in signing class

ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes what Georgia has in the quarterbacks room, but the Bulldogs might not be done adding to it quite yet.

“That’s something we have to think long and hard about,” Smart said at his signing day press conference on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the Bulldogs’ No. 1-ranked signing class.

“Our hard number is four, we want to be at four, and we’re not at four,” he said. “So we’ll look at our options and see what we could to there. We would like to be at four, that’s our goal.”

Carson Beck chose to stay at Georgia for another year rather than play in the NFL, Gunner Stockton is a rising third-year player who appears set on following Beck’s lead of developing in the program while waiting for his opportunity, and Ryan Puglisi is an freshman early enrollee who has already impressed his new teammates.

The Bulldogs lost a quarterback early in the NCAA transfer portal window when Brock Vandagriff graduated from Georgia after his third season in the program and signed with Kentucky.

Still, the Bulldogs seemed like they would be set with four quarterbacks before Buford transfer and long-time commit Dylan Raiola took one final visit to Nebraska last weekend.

Raiola’s father once starred for the Cornhuskers, and his uncle currently coaches the offensive line there. Raiola decided to flip to the Cornhuskers and signed with Nebraska on Wednesday.

Smart said Raiola’s decision was not related to Beck’s return, which was announced earlier on Monday.

“I don’t think Carson’s decision had any impact on our quarterback recruiting situation,” Smart said. “I think there were a lot of independent variables there.”

Smart said he had a good feeling Beck would return for the 2024 season rather than enter the NFL Draft, where he was projected as a second-day pick.

