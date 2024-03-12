College

Kirby Smart: Florida transfer Trevor Etienne carrying early leadership role in Georgia backfield

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Tennessee v Florida GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators runs the ball during the first half of a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Trevor Etienne has yet to take his first handoff at Georgia, but Kirby Smart said the Florida tailback transfer is already carrying a leadership role.

“Everything we’ve heard about Etienne before he got here has held true, he’s a tremendous leader, he’s a high character kid, so he immediately surges into a leadership role,” Smart said at his opening spring football press conference on Tuesday in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“He’s not a first-year player. He’s been in our league and our conference, and he has standards and expectations.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck could be the biggest benefactor on the field, as Etienne bolsters the run game and could help as a receiver out of the backfield.

