College

Kirby Smart explains what Georgia is getting in Benjamin Yurosek: ‘We need that at that position’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Benjamin Yurosek (Getty) STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Benjamin Yurosek #84 of the Stanford Cardinal running with the ball after catching a pass fights off the tackle of Jaydon Grant #3 of the Oregon State Beavers in the first quarter at Stanford Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — At the moment, Georgia’s tight end room is incomplete.

The Bulldogs are still awaiting the arrival of Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek. Georgia landed the tight end in the transfer portal in February, bringing in a player that led Stanford in receptions (43) and receiving yards (658) in 2021.

Injuries limited Yurosek to just six games in 2023, but Georgia is still very confident in the player it is getting.

“He seemed like a super cool dude. I’m excited to get to know him,” tight end Oscar Delp said of Yurosek. “He’s obviously a good player, we wouldn’t have recruited him if he wasn’t. I’m excited to kind of have him in our room and get to share the next season with him.”

