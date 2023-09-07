Kirby Smart excited about potential of wide receiver CJ Smith: ‘Woah’

ATHENS — You’d be forgiven if CJ Smith wasn’t on your radar entering the 2023 season. He didn’t record a catch as a freshman, due to largely battling injury his first season on campus.

He came into Georgia coming off a knee injury and then was bothered by a hamstring injury. Plus with Georgia bringing in Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas, there were some high-profile additions to Georgia’s wide receiver room this offseason.

But based on the first game of the 2023, Georgia may have another playmaker at the wide receiver position in Smith.

“Well, the second half CJ Smith caught a screen and ran through two people’s face,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the 48-7 win over UT-Martin. “The guy was still on the ground out there hurt, and CJ popped up and played physical.”

Read more at DawgNation.com