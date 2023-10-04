Kirby Smart encouraged by injury recovery of Javon Bullard, Kendall Milton and Ladd McConkey

ATHENS — For the first time all season, Georgia appears to be trending in a positive direction on the injury front.

The Bulldogs have completed their first two practices of the week. Georgia saw Ladd McConkey, Kendall Milton and Javon Bullard all return to action against Auburn, each playing to varying amounts.

Bullard played all 65 snaps for Georgia on Saturday, finishing the game with 10 tackles and 2 pass breakups. The junior safety suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 game against Ball State.

“Unscathed. Sore, it was a long game. Had not had that much running, physicality, use in two weeks, whatever it was, 14 days,” Smart said of Bullard. “You get sore when you don’t do anything for that long and you go do that much. It’s just typically what your body does. But he’s been good. He recovered Sunday Monday, was great, had a lighter day Monday and then got after it today. He seemed good today.”

McConkey played 26 snaps. He came down with 4 receptions for 38 yards, but three of those receptions came on third down.

“He feels like he’s recovered, he feels good,” Smart said on Monday. “He had to progress last week to the point of full speed, didn’t bother him. I’m pleased with that part of it. He wants to be out there. The biggest thing now for him is the conditioning level.”

The Auburn game was the first time all season McConkey played as he has been battling a back injury.

