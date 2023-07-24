College

Kirby Smart details how he challenges Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Jamon Dumas-Johnson Peach Bowl 2022 Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia’s inside linebacker room is brimming with talent. So much so, that the Bulldogs were able to pace one inside linebacker on each Preseason All-SEC Team.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson made it on the first team. Smael Mondon took a spot on the second team and Jalon Walker, who likely won’t start for Georgia this season, ended up on the third team.

Dumas-Johnson and Mondon are both returning starters. So on one hand you could understand if they relaxed or were complacent coming of strong 2022 seasons.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart was having none of it. He called out his two leaders at the position this spring.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!