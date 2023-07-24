Kirby Smart details how he challenges Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon

Georgia’s inside linebacker room is brimming with talent. So much so, that the Bulldogs were able to pace one inside linebacker on each Preseason All-SEC Team.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson made it on the first team. Smael Mondon took a spot on the second team and Jalon Walker, who likely won’t start for Georgia this season, ended up on the third team.

Dumas-Johnson and Mondon are both returning starters. So on one hand you could understand if they relaxed or were complacent coming of strong 2022 seasons.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart was having none of it. He called out his two leaders at the position this spring.

