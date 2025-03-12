Kirby Smart defends keeping UGA coaches Bobo, Searels: ‘I’ve got the best staff in the country’

ATHENS — There’s been plenty of outside chatter around Kirby Smart’s coaching staff this offseason.

Given the shortcomings the offense had in 2024, many, including former Georgia quarterback Buck Belue and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, wanted to see change when it comes to the coaching staff.

Yet Smart experienced no coaching turnover, as the Bulldogs bring back all 10 assistants for the first time in Smart’s 10 seasons at Georgia.

And Smart believes that stability greatly helps Georgia in 2025.

