College

Kirby Smart defends keeping UGA coaches Bobo, Searels: ‘I’ve got the best staff in the country’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Madison Keel/UGAAA) (Madison Keel/Madison Keel/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — There’s been plenty of outside chatter around Kirby Smart’s coaching staff this offseason.

Given the shortcomings the offense had in 2024, many, including former Georgia quarterback Buck Belue and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, wanted to see change when it comes to the coaching staff.

Yet Smart experienced no coaching turnover, as the Bulldogs bring back all 10 assistants for the first time in Smart’s 10 seasons at Georgia.

And Smart believes that stability greatly helps Georgia in 2025.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!