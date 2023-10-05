Kirby Smart continues to see Daylen Everette gain confidence with Georgia’s secondary

ATHENS — When you’re in a secondary that features Malaki Starks and Kamari Lassiter, two of the best players at their respective positions in the sport, opposing teams are going to target you in coverage.

Daylen Everette saw that first-hand on Saturday. The Tigers didn’t throw it often — Auburn attempted 20 passes for 88 yards — but when they did take their shots they went at Everette.

On Auburn’s second drive of the game, the Tigers threw at Everette and saw him draw a pass interference penalty. The 15-yards helped move Auburn into the red zone, where they would ultimately score and take a 10-0 lead.

Georgia did play Julian Humphrey more in this game in recent weeks, but that was more a product of how Humphrey looked in practice rather than trying to replace the sophomore cornerback.

Everette still out snapped Humphrey 46 to 19 on Saturday. When Auburn was driving late to tie the game, Everette was out on the field.

“He’s getting better. He’s getting more confidence,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He and Julio are having a great bad. Julio practiced really well this week, so he played some more. They continue to get better.”

