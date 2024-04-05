College

Kirby Smart clears air on much-maligned Georgia defensive line

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart liked the progress the Georgia defensive line made up front last week enough to share warm sentiments.

“I would not trade our group for any group in the country, in terms of defensive line groups,” Smart said at his press conference last Tuesday.

“As a collective whole, we have got a group that can get the job done.”

Smart noted last spring Georgia lacked the “train wreckers” and “havoc makers” of past seasons.

Fact is, the Bulldogs’ fans had been treated to two of the most talented defensive lines in recent college football history in 2021 and 2022.

