Kirby Smart clears air on much-maligned Georgia defensive line

ATHENS — Kirby Smart liked the progress the Georgia defensive line made up front last week enough to share warm sentiments.

“I would not trade our group for any group in the country, in terms of defensive line groups,” Smart said at his press conference last Tuesday.

“As a collective whole, we have got a group that can get the job done.”

Smart noted last spring Georgia lacked the “train wreckers” and “havoc makers” of past seasons.

Fact is, the Bulldogs’ fans had been treated to two of the most talented defensive lines in recent college football history in 2021 and 2022.

