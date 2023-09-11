Kirby Smart challenges UGA fans for South Carolina game: ‘Maybe we need to use Tonka for motivation’

ATHENS — Even if Georgia knows it has to treat every game the same, there is a different vibe around the team as they enter this week’s game against South Carolina.

That is because it is the first SEC game of the year for the Bulldogs.

“Whenever you play an SEC opponent it’s different,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “The mindset is different, the practice is different, the grind is different. Especially for the older guys who have seen it already. Going into an SEC opponent matchup, it’s just different. Especially the first one, it’s kind of like a statement game right now. Sending everybody a message about what we’re about.”

Georgia obliterated the Gamecocks last year, winning 48-7 in Columbia, S.C. The win proved to set the tone for Georgia during SEC play, as the Bulldogs went unbeaten against SEC foes.

