College

Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck National Championship Game (Zachery C. Kelly)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t typically spend much if any time looking back, but the Georgia head coach felt compelled to when discussing Carson Beck with ESPN.

Specifically, Smart provided his version of what happened that fateful week of Sept. 11, 2021, when Stetson Bennett’s Georgia legend began in earnest after Beck was dropped a peg down on the depth chart entering into the UAB game.

“He took the reps as the Two (No. 2 on depth chart) the entire week,” said Smart, who had announced on Monday of that game week Beck would be the No. 2 quarterback should then-starter JT Daniels not be able to play on account of his oblique injury.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!