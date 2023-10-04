College

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to Michael Jordan

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Brock Bowers (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgia's game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t hearing any “outside noise” when asked about hearing his name mentioned with the Heisman Trophy.

“We’re really worried about winning the next game, so we have to keep working,” Bowers said after his heroic 8-catch, 157-yard performance lifted the Bulldogs over Auburn, 27-20, in a nationally-televised CBS game.

“I’m just trying to do my job out there. If the ball is coming to me I’ve got to make the play.”

It just so happens that no one makes plays like Bowers, and it seems no one can stop him when the ball is in the air.

Bowers will be a focal point for No. 20 Kentucky when the Wildcats come to Sanford Stadium hunting an upset of No. 1-ranked Georgia in the 7 p.m. game.

Of course, Bowers is the focal point for every opponent, as UK coach Mark Stoops has noted, the trick is how to contain him.

“He made back-to-back one-handed catches the other day, (and) they had him covered pretty good,” Stoops said. “I don’t think we could put any more than two on him at any one point in time.

“But I think Brock is going to get his …. it’s kind of like going up against Michael Jordan or someone like that, you know they’re going to get theirs.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!