Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to Michael Jordan

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t hearing any “outside noise” when asked about hearing his name mentioned with the Heisman Trophy.

“We’re really worried about winning the next game, so we have to keep working,” Bowers said after his heroic 8-catch, 157-yard performance lifted the Bulldogs over Auburn, 27-20, in a nationally-televised CBS game.

“I’m just trying to do my job out there. If the ball is coming to me I’ve got to make the play.”

It just so happens that no one makes plays like Bowers, and it seems no one can stop him when the ball is in the air.

Bowers will be a focal point for No. 20 Kentucky when the Wildcats come to Sanford Stadium hunting an upset of No. 1-ranked Georgia in the 7 p.m. game.

Of course, Bowers is the focal point for every opponent, as UK coach Mark Stoops has noted, the trick is how to contain him.

“He made back-to-back one-handed catches the other day, (and) they had him covered pretty good,” Stoops said. “I don’t think we could put any more than two on him at any one point in time.

“But I think Brock is going to get his …. it’s kind of like going up against Michael Jordan or someone like that, you know they’re going to get theirs.”

