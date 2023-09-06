Kendall Milton shaking off hamstring injury, picking up speed

ATHENS — It has been mind over matter for Kendall Milton, and the Georgia senior tailback is picking up speed.

“I thought he looked as good as he has looked in a long time yesterday (Tuesday),” UGA coach Kirby Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

“I don’t know a percentage because I didn’t ask him that, but just off the tape, I thought he was a little more explosive, a lot more confident. He hit faster numbers. He felt good.”

Milton had 9 carries for 54 yards, including breaking off a 37-yard run, despite playing with a tight hamstring that slowed him the final two weeks of fall camp.

“I think it’s a stamina issue according to the trainers, that he is starting to build up a stamina and that probably helped (playing) Saturday,” Smart said.

