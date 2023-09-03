Kendall Milton back in Georgia lead back role, even while slowed by injury

ATHENS — Georgia football handed off the ball nine times to an injured Kendall Milton on Saturday night, the team’s most elite and explosive tailback.

It was a move that wouldn’t have seemed to have made much sense, until Kirby Smart explained that it was Milton.

“He played because he wanted to play, and he wanted to help,” Smart said after Milton carried for a team-high 54 yards.

“He didn’t us to have to go out and play with two backs that had never played college football before. He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent.”

Smart said Daijun Edwards, the team’s leading returning rusher, was held out because he was even less healthy (sprained knee) than Milton.

Read more at DawgNation.com