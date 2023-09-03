College

Kendall Milton back in Georgia lead back role, even while slowed by injury

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kendall Milton Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) before the Bulldogs' game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Georgia football handed off the ball nine times to an injured Kendall Milton on Saturday night, the team’s most elite and explosive tailback.

It was a move that wouldn’t have seemed to have made much sense, until Kirby Smart explained that it was Milton.

“He played because he wanted to play, and he wanted to help,” Smart said after Milton carried for a team-high 54 yards.

“He didn’t us to have to go out and play with two backs that had never played college football before. He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent.”

Smart said Daijun Edwards, the team’s leading returning rusher, was held out because he was even less healthy (sprained knee) than Milton.

