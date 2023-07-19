Kamari Lassiter’s ‘why’ illustrates why he’s the perfect representative for Georgia’s defense

NASHVILLE — Georgia fans can thank Kamari Lassiter’s mom for molding one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC.

The Georgia cornerback recognizes he wouldn’t be where he is at this point were it not for the sacrifices made by his mom.

“He was talking about his why. It really kind of hit me in the heart, man,” Smart said. “It hit me right in the gut when he talked about his mom, Miss Kammie, and how much she sacrificed so he could go to the best high school, private school, and get the best education. How many jobs she worked, how she slept on the couch at his auntie’s house.

Read more at DawgNation.com.