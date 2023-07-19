College

Kamari Lassiter’s ‘why’ illustrates why he’s the perfect representative for Georgia’s defense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Kamari Lassiter (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kamari Lassiter #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

NASHVILLE — Georgia fans can thank Kamari Lassiter’s mom for molding one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC.

The Georgia cornerback recognizes he wouldn’t be where he is at this point were it not for the sacrifices made by his mom.

“He was talking about his why. It really kind of hit me in the heart, man,” Smart said. “It hit me right in the gut when he talked about his mom, Miss Kammie, and how much she sacrificed so he could go to the best high school, private school, and get the best education. How many jobs she worked, how she slept on the couch at his auntie’s house.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!