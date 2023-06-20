Kamari Lassiter will be much more than a leader for Georgia football secondary

From a national standpoint, there might not be a wider gap in how a Georgia player is viewed, to how good he actually is than with Kamari Lassiter.

Unlike many players on the Georgia defense, Lassiter wasn’t some mega-star recruit. He was the No. 186 overall player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Of the scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, he was the lowest-ranked prospect. That probably explains in part why Lassiter was inexplicably left off Phil Steele’s Preseason All-SEC list.

He started every game for the Bulldogs last season. While there was much discussion about Kelee Ringo and how he was viewed, very little attention was paid to Lassiter. He didn’t record an interception and had only four pass breakups.

The numbers though do not illustrate how the Georgia coaching staff sees Lassiter. They’ve always been big fans of Lassiter from the moment he stepped on campus.

His leadership abilities were universally lauded this spring and it’s been made clear he’s going to be a very important piece in a promising secondary.

