Kamari Lassiter updates Georgia cornerback battle entering fall camp

Kamari Lassiter knows what the other cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster are going through. He lived it a season ago.

Lassiter was competing for the starting cornerback job opposite Kelee Ringo. He ultimately went on to win the job and start 15 games in the Georgia secondary.

He enters the 2023 season as a leader of the Georgia defense and a First Team All-SEC cornerback, which he was voted at SEC media days.

“I just seen some guys that are just really hungry. Guys that are really hungry,” Lassiter said. “Guys that are really buying into the process. Going that extra mile to get in extra work, learn extra coverages, learn the intricacies of our defense. Guys that are hungry and willing to do things that most wouldn’t be able to do in order to play.”

