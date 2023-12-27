Kamari Lassiter on playing in the Orange Bowl: ‘I owe it to my fan base to just give it my all’

FT. LAUDERDALE, — It would be understandable if Kamari Lassiter opted not to play in the upcoming Orange Bowl. Due to his outstanding play at the cornerback position for the past two seasons for Georgia, Lassiter is seen as one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And while many of Florida State’s top players — including its top three pass catchers — have opted to go ahead and start preparing for the NFL draft, Lassiter never envisioned himself not playing in Saturday’s game.

“Honestly, just for the love of my teammates, the love of the game itself,” Lassiter said on playing in the Orange Bowl. “I always feel like if I’m able to play a football game, why would I not play? I always feel like if I’m able to play football, why would I not play? That’s what I’m here for, to go to school and play football. There’s a game on the schedule, I feel like I’m obligated to play. I feel like I owe to my teammates, I owe tit o my coaches, I owe it to my fan base to just give it my all.

Lassiter was an All-SEC cornerback this season, despite not having an interception. But he still proved to be sticky in coverage and it eventually got to the point where teams would stop throwing at him.

With his legacy at Georgia secured, Lassiter still wants to wear the G one more time. Lassiter made a leaping interception while defending Dillon Bell in practice on Wednesday.

“He has no fear. He has no fear. He’s very competitive,” Georgia safety Malaki Starks said. “As a guy that is on that same level, I love it. That’s exactly the guy I want to be on my side. Just being able to play with him these last couple of years, I’ve been very grateful for that.”

Lassiter’s presence is huge for this game. In addition to having an All-SEC cornerback available, Georgia is without a few key bodies at the position. Nyland Green and AJ Harris both entered the transfer portal, with the former landing with Purdue. Daniel Harris announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, though he was still practicing with the team on Wednesday.

