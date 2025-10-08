College

Justin Williams showing why he’s a positive force for the Georgia defense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Justin Williams (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia outside linebacker Justin Williams (19) during Georgia's game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — In terms of playing time, Justin Williams is Georgia’s fourth option at linebacker.

Yet his spot on the depth chart at this point in time has done little to influence his outlook and disposition.

“He’s probably the most positive guy over there. Every game we’re in, he’s in somebody’s ear cheering them on,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

“He’s on the special teams, cheering them on. He’s just a joy to be around and a joy to coach because he’s full of positive energy.”

