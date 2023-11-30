Justin Hill nails last-second jumper, Georgia erases 17-point deficit to shock Florida St

Justin Hill nailed a clutch, 18-foot fadeaway jump shot to shock Florida State in a 68-66 statement win Wednesday night.

Hill, who received the inbound with 20 seconds remaining, faked a drive to the basket, crossed his defender over and nailed a stepback shot with 1.5 seconds remaining.

The second-year Bulldog stared UGA’s bench down as Florida State’s last-ditch halfcourt shot missed wide right. A wave of black Bulldog jerseys proceeded to mob Hill as Seminoles fans quickly cleared Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Bulldogs (4-3) erased a late 17-point deficit to silence the raucous home Florida State crowd for their first road win of the season.

“We talk about responding to adversities every day in practice,” UGA coach Mike White said. “Down 17 with seven and a half (minutes), and we had that conversation again. How are we going to respond?

“That is the epitome of a major response.”

Georgia, which trailed 61-44 with 6:37 remaining, outscored the Seminoles (4-2) 24-5 in the last seven minutes. Freshman guard Silas Demary Jr. powered the comeback, scoring 6 of his career-high 15 points during the stretch.

The highest-rated member of Georgia’s highly-touted freshman class put Georgia within two points of Florida State on a three-point play at the 3:19 mark. The Bulldogs took their first lead since the game’s opening minutes on the next possession, as Jabri Abdur-Rahim sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game.

The Seminoles quickly responded with a layup before Frank Ansalem made two clutch free throws to regain the lead. Ansalem was particularly vital to Georgia’s success after the team lost starting center Russel Tchewa to a Flagrant 2 foul.

Tchewa, a 7-foot, 275-pounder USF transfer tangled with Florida State’s De’Ante Green while fighting for a rebound at the 18:36 mark. The Douala, Cameroon, product reached over Green’s back and brought him to the ground, and Georgia was left without its top rebounder to finish the game.

Ansalem scored 5 points after Tchewa’s ejection, adding 3 rebounds against a Florida State squad loaded with size. Eight of the 12 Seminoles that saw action Wednesday night stand at 6-foot-7 or taller.

RJ Melendez was also a force on the boards, pulling down 11 rebounds to go along with 12 points, 2 steals and an assist.

White found the win particularly satisfying considering his connection to Florida State. The second-year Georgia coach faced the Seminoles annually during his seven-year tenure at Florida.

Read more at DawgNation.