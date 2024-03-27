Julio Humphrey shares why he flirted with the transfer portal but remained at Georgia

ATHENS — Julio Humphrey wanted to clear up any confusion.

He is named Julian Humphrey. But growing up, he played wide receiver and his favorite player was Julio Jones. So everyone began calling him Julio, even after making the switch to defensive back and becoming a promising young defensive back for the Bulldogs.

Humphrey also shed light on his decision to announce that he would be entering the transfer portal, only for him to end up back at Georgia.

Humphrey is from the Houston area and told reporters that the distance from home weighed on him during the 2023 season.

“Me going back home, we had like a week off after the bowl game and it kind of hit me,” Humphrey said. “I’m back at home, I barely get to see my people. It was just like, ‘Okay, now it’s time for me to go in if I wanted to make that kind of decision to be close to my family.’

