Julian Humphrey tabbed for breakout role after ‘amazing offseason’

ATHENS — Julian Humphrey may not have been many people’s pick to emerge as a starting cornerback coming off the 2021 season. He redshirted in his first season on campus and entered spring behind Nyland Green and Daylen Everette on the depth chart.

But in the final days before Georgia’s first game against UT-Martin, it’s clear Humphrey, whose teammates call him Julio. is going to play significant snaps at cornerback for Georgia.

“Julio is actually having an amazing offseason,” safety Javon Bullard said. “Really just sharpening the tools he already has. Great speed, a guy that comes into work, day-in, day-out. I’m really excited to see him help this team this year. He’s put in the work and he deserves an opportunity to play.”

