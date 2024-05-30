Josh Brooks reveals why it was important to make Kirby Smart the highest-paid coach in CFB

Kirby Smart is now the highest-paid coach in college football, as Georgia agreed to a contract extension with Smart earlier this month that would pay him more than $13 million annually.

The contract also extends Smart’s deal through December of 2033.

When speaking on the Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks shared why it was important to show the Georgia head coach the university is just as committed to Smart as he is to the school.

“You also have to determine what the value is to your institution,” Brooks said. “What he’s meant to our institution, our city, our state. We have set fundraising records three years in a row now in athletics. And that is due directly to the success we’ve had in football and people donating more to secure their seats or move up their seats. The return on investment has been amazing. We think that is not just these last few years but in the years to come.”

