Joseph Jonah-Ajonye previews his official visit in a way that will leave DawgNation wanting more

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will have a lot of fans when he eventually lands in college football.

The rising senior at Oak Ridge High (Conroe, Tex.) is down to two schools. He also has an accelerated timeframe in his mind.

He’s the ideal “No games” recruit for plugged-in fanbases looking for their next new recruit to support.

The two lucky programs are Georgia and Oklahoma. Oklahoma hosted him on an official last weekend. The Bulldogs have him in Athens this weekend on an official.

Read more at DawgNation.com