ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on where things stand with Georgia when it comes to the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice.

As for Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Smart said the freshman defensive lineman was dealing with a lower extremity surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

Jonah-Ajonye missed the Texas game. He played in four games this season, making him eligible for a redshirt.

